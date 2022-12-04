Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,182 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,182 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LKQ were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 395.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

