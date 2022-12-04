Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 262,792 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,792 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,998,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,291,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,037,000 after purchasing an additional 807,369 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

