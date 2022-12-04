Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 770,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $68,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after purchasing an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 6.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Teradyne by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 157.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 210,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

