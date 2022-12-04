Tezos Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 0% against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $915.33 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009630 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025202 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002112 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000704 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008253 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000061 BTC.
Tezos Coin Profile
Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 939,913,917 coins and its circulating supply is 918,480,254 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Tezos
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars.
