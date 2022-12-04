Tezos Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 0% against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $915.33 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002112 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008253 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 939,913,917 coins and its circulating supply is 918,480,254 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.