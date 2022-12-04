Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 580 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 66.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

LEN stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

