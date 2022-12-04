Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,430 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,162,000 after buying an additional 831,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,435,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,178,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,651,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,833,000 after acquiring an additional 251,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $61,584,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.7 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

