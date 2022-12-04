Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 302 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $144.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,418 shares of company stock worth $2,130,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.