Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 677,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on BR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

NYSE:BR opened at $148.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

