Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Textron by 8.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 136,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Textron by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 287,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after buying an additional 20,865 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Textron by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 60,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $71.30 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.27. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cfra upped their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.