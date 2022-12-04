Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $233,000 Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

UDR opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 310.20%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

