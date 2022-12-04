Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $236,000 Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $109,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 25.78, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $196,738.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.