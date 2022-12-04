Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 816 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

NYSE HUBS opened at $303.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $797.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

