Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $262,000 Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRDK stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.53. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $164.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

