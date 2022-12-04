Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $184.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.84 and a 200-day moving average of $162.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMC. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

