Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $211,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,764,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,376,000 after purchasing an additional 929,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,951,000 after purchasing an additional 766,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.