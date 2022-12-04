Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $236,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 46.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,353,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,124,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.