Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 23.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,047,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 197,715 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

THS opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

