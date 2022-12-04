Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 477.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amcor by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 144,926 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Amcor by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,610,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,131,666 shares of company stock worth $25,869,841 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

