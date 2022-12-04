Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,633 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,616. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $73.05.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

