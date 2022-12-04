Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.11

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.11 and traded as high as C$17.03. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$16.90, with a volume of 60,495 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.11.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

