TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235 over the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $621.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.36. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

