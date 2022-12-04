TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Holdings Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TransUnion by 10.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in TransUnion by 14.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TransUnion by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,345,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.31. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $120.36.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.79.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.