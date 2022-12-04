Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 62,267 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trimble were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 1,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble Profile

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $61.04 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

