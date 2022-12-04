Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

