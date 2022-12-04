Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.15

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.15 and traded as high as $19.00. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 3,148 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $760.27 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.90.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 41,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
Featured Stories
