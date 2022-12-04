Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,466 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 25.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,635,000 after acquiring an additional 475,626 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,631,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,083,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in AptarGroup by 6.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,734,000 after buying an additional 78,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $124.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average is $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

