Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 30,448 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,845,000 after acquiring an additional 409,146 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,016,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,325,000 after acquiring an additional 563,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

