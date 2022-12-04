Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 3,537 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 686,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after buying an additional 185,341 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 19,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
NRG Energy Price Performance
NRG stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.91 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
NRG Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.
NRG Energy Company Profile
NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.
