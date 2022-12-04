Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 5,273 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,903,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Twilio by 450.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 41.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,617,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,398,000 after purchasing an additional 772,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $289.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The business had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. BTIG Research cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

