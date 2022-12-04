Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 7,319 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 428.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in NiSource during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of NI opened at $27.57 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

