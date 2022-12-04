Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.0 %

SCI opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.