Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,710 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $76,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,177,000 after buying an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 628,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6,453.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 511,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 503,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of IR stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

