Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,091 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -71.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,974.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

