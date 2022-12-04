Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 733 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 25.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,904,000 after purchasing an additional 115,257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Amdocs by 51.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,221,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $90.17 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.