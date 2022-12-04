Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.82.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $356.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.71. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $368.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

