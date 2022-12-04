Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $850,000 Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $2,600.61 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,286.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,885.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

