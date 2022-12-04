Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $914,000 Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $819,685,000 after buying an additional 1,184,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after buying an additional 2,883,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,111,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $120,938,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CICC Research started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.92.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.32.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

