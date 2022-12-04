Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $922,000 Stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth about $874,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 684,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,201,000 after buying an additional 494,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,002.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,002.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Buten bought 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,856.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.04.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 EPS for the current year.
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
