Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $948,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 46.2% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,693,000 after purchasing an additional 171,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $319,787.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,231 shares of company stock worth $2,067,954. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $154.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.42. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $190.83.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

