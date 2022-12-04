Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 322.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marqeta to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Marqeta Profile

NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.98. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

