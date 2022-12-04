Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Bank of America raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

