Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 15.4% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,803,000 after acquiring an additional 107,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 65.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of EXR opened at $159.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.78 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

