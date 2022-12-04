Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $814.68 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $822.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $767.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.