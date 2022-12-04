Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,306,249 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.4 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $247.56 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.37.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.60.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.