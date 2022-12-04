Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 6,563 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Gentex by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,490 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 18.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,217,000 after acquiring an additional 762,037 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gentex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,532,000 after acquiring an additional 404,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gentex by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,786,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,275,000 after acquiring an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $36.65.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

