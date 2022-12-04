Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $945.07 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,365.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 175.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $893.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $841.33.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

