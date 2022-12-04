Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 34,509 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,192 shares of company stock worth $3,961,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

