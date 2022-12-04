Victrex (LON:VCT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,746.40

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,746.40 ($20.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,835 ($21.95). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 1,803 ($21.57), with a volume of 78,270 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($33.50) to GBX 2,300 ($27.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Victrex Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,253.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,703.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,746.53.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

