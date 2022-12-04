Virtu Financial LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.4 %

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

