Virtu Financial LLC Invests $406,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $140.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.08 and a 200-day moving average of $135.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.